Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh was found stabbed to death in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre

Plans to commemorate what would have been the 14th birthday of a girl who was found stabbed to death in Southampton have been announced.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found dead in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre in July.

Family and friends said 24 October would be "I Love Lucy Day" to fundraise for charities that support bereaved parents.

Reverend Sean Blackman said the day would "celebrate her life".

Writing on Facebook, Lucy's mother Stacey White said: "Let's also help all the parents who now have angels and put some funds back into all the kind charities who offer support at this time.

"Let's give back to the community and not let Lucy be forgotten but to let her memory live on in the ways she would have wanted."

Plans for a memorial garden at Redbridge Community School were announced earlier this month and a trust has been set up to manage the I Love Lucy day.

Rev Blackman, who conducted Lucy's funeral service in August, said: "It's a day when the Lucy's of this world are remembered and we listen to the voices of those who are left behind.

"The death of a child is always difficult, exaggerated further if it's through a criminal act."

Lucy was last seen walking along Coxford Road, past a Tesco Express store, at 09:30 BST on 25 July.

Her body was found near Southampton Sports Centre early the next day, nearly two miles from her home.

Suspect Stephen-Alan Nicholson was jailed for 14 months, having admitted failing to comply with an order under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act requiring him to disclose a Facebook password.

He was first arrested on 27 July on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child and subsequently bailed, but he was also charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act.

During his sentencing, the court heard him described as a family friend and care worker who had been staying in Lucy's home in Mansel Road until shortly before her death.