Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Leonard Ayres has short grey hair and a missing front tooth

A convicted sex offender with schizophrenia has gone missing from a mental health care home in Southampton.

Leonard Ayres, 49, was last seen at his supervised accommodation in Lordshill on Sunday. He has links to Poole in Dorset.

He has no recent history of offending but was convicted of sex offences in 2001 and of sexual activity with a child in 2006, police said.

He has served sentences for these offences.

Ayres is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall (1.77m), of heavy build and has short grey hair and a missing front tooth.

He was not thought to have his medication for schizophrenia with him, which could cause him to act in an "unreasonable manner", police said.

Det Ch Insp Dave Brown said finding Ayres was a "matter of urgency".