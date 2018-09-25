Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attack on the woman happened at a military base in Canada in April 2015

A Royal Navy sailor on trial for allegedly taking part in a group sex attack on a woman in Canada has had the charge against him put on hold.

Simon Radford, 34, from Gosport, was charged with one count of sexual assault with a weapon, threats to a third party or causing bodily harm, against a woman in Nova Scotia in 2015.

The charge against him was stayed at The Courts of Nova Scotia on Monday.

The trial against another accused sailor, Darren Smalley, is continuing.

The 38-year-old, also from Gosport, is charged with two counts of the same charge. His trial is expected to end on 19 October.

According to Canadian news network CBC, the charge against Mr Radford was held due to his ill health, following a "serious infection". It could be reinstated within a year.

Both sailors were in Canada in 2015 to represent the Royal Navy in a hockey tournament.