Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors said there was a lacked of trained staff and patients were being treated in corridors

A hospital trust has been ordered to improve after inspectors found overcrowded A&E departments and patients being treated in corridors.

The Care Quality Commission has imposed conditions on Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust following inspections of its three sites in June and July.

Inspectors rated the trust as "requires improvement" overall.

Trust chief executive Alex Whitfield said some changes had already been made and further improvements were planned.

The trust, which runs Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke, the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester and Andover War Memorial Hospital, was rated "good" for being caring but "requires improvement" in relation to safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and being well led.

Its emergency departments at Winchester and Basingstoke were both rated "inadequate" after inspectors witnessed overcrowding and a lack of trained staff.

Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors visited the three hospitals in June and July

Ms Whitfield said: "We have already changed the emergency department layout so that patients waiting are more visible to clinical teams. We have also increased the frequency of checks on patients.

"We are delighted to have secured £4m in capital funding from the government to help further improve the layout of our emergency departments and acute assessment units and increase their capacity."

Chief inspector of hospitals Prof Ted Baker said: "I am pleased to note that we did see some outstanding practice and the trust has a strong and engaged workforce, although it is concerning to find that some staff did not feel able to safely raise concerns or that these were not being addressed."

The conditions imposed by the CQC include: