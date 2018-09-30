Image copyright Highways England Image caption Romsey Road Bridge will be replaced during the works which will not be completed until 2020

A stretch of motorway in Hampshire has reopened ahead of schedule after weekend works.

Drivers faced a diversion of up to 55 miles during the demolition demolition work on the Romsey Road Bridge.

There were delays in Southampton on Saturday as westbound drivers diverted through the city.

The road was not due to reopen until 05:00 BST on Monday but Highways England said it had opened "earlier than expected" at 13:00 on Sunday.

The M27 had shut between junction three, for the M271, and junction four, for the M3, from 22:00 BST on Friday for work to demolish part of the bridge, which Highways England said was coming to "the end of its life".

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The western half of the Romsey Road Bridge was demolished

Local emergency services had warned of the closure, with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service describing it as the "biggest traffic diversion ever in the country".

Contractors are set to begin building the new bridge deck at the site compound near the M27.

The next weekend closure, to install the new bridge deck, is due to take place between 26 and 29 April next year.

The project, which began in the spring, is expected to be finished in January 2020.