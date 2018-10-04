Image copyright Fairweathers Image caption The pumpkins had been harvested and were ripening in the sun when they were stolen

A crop of pumpkins grown by schoolchildren for their harvest festival has been stolen.

Pupils at Beaulieu Primary School, New Forest, had tended about 30 pumpkins at Fairweather's Garden Centre.

They were stolen from the centre's educational garden in an open site on Beaulieu's high street earlier this week.

Since details about the theft spread on social media, people have offered to buy replacement pumpkins.

One offer has come from the friend of a garden centre customer who lives in Canada.

Image caption The pumpkins had been grown in the Patrick's Patch educational garden

Centre owner Patrick Fairweather said the theft was "very upsetting" for the pupils.

After being used in the school's harvest festival, the pumpkins would have been donated to a food bank.

Mr Fairweather said the children were "very sad" when they were told about the theft.

"Some pertinently mentioned how sad it was they weren't going to land up at the food bank so it's hurting people who really need them more than anyone," he said.

"The garden is open to visitors all of the time, whether our head gardener or volunteers are on site or not and we trust the public to enjoy it and leave the vegetables untouched.

"We just want everyone to keep their eyes open because it's a bit of a strange haul for someone."