Image caption The Southampton marathon attracts more than 10,000 participants

The date of the next Southampton marathon has been changed to avoid a clash with a motorway closure, organisers have announced.

An initial planned date of 29 April coincided with the M27 being shut for work on Romsey Road Bridge.

The last two marathons took place on the same date as the London marathon, but the 2019 edition will be on 5 May.

The event attracts 10,000 participants and passes city landmarks including The Bargate and St Mary's Stadium.

Race director Chris Rees said: "To run 2019's event at a time when access to the city is difficult wouldn't be fair to the tens of thousands of people involved, nor local residents."

He said that avoiding a clash with the London marathon meant "those who have the energy can do both".

Other races on the day include a half marathon, a 10km run, and a family fun run, with more than 30,000 spectators visiting the city centre.

The first stage of work to replace Romsey Road Bridge took place last month when the M27 was closed, with drivers facing a 55-mile detour and delays in Southampton as drivers diverted through the city.

A new bridge will be installed between 26 and 29 April.