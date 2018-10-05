Image copyright Portsmouth council Image caption The former leaders of Southampton, Portsmouth and Isle of Wight councils applied to the government in 2016

A bid to set up a new authority to invest millions of pounds in the Solent area has been dismissed by the government, council leaders have said.

Southampton, Portsmouth and Isle of Wight councils applied in 2016 to create a body to boost economic growth.

They previously said they had been provisionally allocated £900m by the government to spend over 30 years.

The councils said they were "shocked and disappointed" at the bid's rejection.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said the decision emerged in a letter to him from Devolution Minister Jake Berry, which said the bid was "not on the table".

He said: "I was very disappointed to hear the devolution plans were no longer being considered and even more disappointed that the government hadn't even told the councils.

"This scrapping of our bid without notification is a kick in the teeth for Portsmouth and means our city missing out on millions in much-needed funding."

The government had provisionally allocated a reported £900m for the proposed Solent authority

Portsmouth council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "Previously the government was pushing this as the solution to meet the needs of our area but if they have now dismissed it they need to provide something to take its place and provide the investment we need."

The Solent Combined Authority (SCA) had aimed to use government grants to create jobs and increase income from business rates.

Previously, Hampshire County Council opposed the bid, saying it would have led to the "dismantling of vital county-wide services".

Isle of Wight Council, a bid partner, later expressed fears that the island's needs "could easily be overridden" by Southampton and Portsmouth.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.