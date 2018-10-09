Image copyright David Howard Image caption Sandy Balls intends to build 108 static holiday lodges

Plans to remove pitches for caravans, motorhomes and tents at a popular New Forest holiday park have sparked anger among customers.

Sandy Balls Holiday Park in Godshill is building 108 static lodges on its touring area.

Regular customers and some who have had bookings cancelled have called the move "short-sighted".

In a statement, the park said the plans were part of a £10m development to create a "sought after destination".

Away Resorts, owner of Sandy Balls, announced it was developing "cottage-style lodges and new treehouse-inspired accommodation" as part of its upgrade of facilities.

A statement by chief executive Carl Castledine acknowledged the move would "come as a disappointment" to campers and caravanners.

"Whilst tenting and touring is loved by many of our guests... to some extent touring and camping had almost become too popular and with modern tents, motor homes and caravans becoming larger than ever, the experience was worsening over time," it said.

Image copyright Sandy Balls Image caption The holiday park is located within the New Forest National Park

He said creating more camping and caravanning space was not an option within the New Forest National Park Authority's guidelines on curbing the impact of tourism.

The company said 250 holidays already booked for November onwards have been cancelled, with customers offered discounts at other sites.

'Bread and butter clients'

Zoe Britton, from Crowborough in East Sussex, visited the park four times in the past two years with her husband and two young sons.

"We absolutely loved it - it ticked all the boxes," she said.

"Statics are too expensive, that's why we have our caravan. It's such a disappointment and a shame."

Other customers took to social media to complain.

Bob Hobbs said he has been visiting the park for more than 30 years, adding: "some of us cannot afford your lodges... so maybe think about your bread and butter clients?"

Lisa Smith posted that there were "a lot of resentful loyal touring customers" while Tom Hope described the move as "financially driven".

The company said the new accommodation is expected to be available by Easter 2019.