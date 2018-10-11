Image copyright Jaggery Image caption Airlynx Express carried schoolchildren, tourists and professional sports teams

A "dangerous" coach firm that operated school runs and carried professional sports teams has had its licence revoked by a traffic commissioner.

Airlynx Express "put people at serious risk from tired drivers", commissioner Kevin Rooney ruled.

The firm, which drove teams including Hampshire Cricket Club and Portsmouth Football Club, was "rotten to the core" over drivers' hours rules, he said.

The commissioner said the Southampton-based company would now be wound up.

"There is no doubt that Express was, and remains, a dangerous operation," he said.

"The seriousness of offending... means that this is not a business that can be allowed to operate."

'Grossly non-compliant'

The commissioner's inquiry in September heard that 27 "substantive" offences, committed between 2016 and 2018, had been accepted by the company or its drivers.

One driver was found to have worked up to seven hours without a qualifying break.

On at least two occasions, the coach firm and holiday tour operator instructed drivers to break the law.

"The operator was clearly grossly non-compliant in downloading vehicle unit data, with not one vehicle downloaded on time," the commissioner said.

'Whistle-blower'

In May, Airlynx Express was fined £10,000 after admitting four drivers' hours offences at Southampton Magistrates' Court.

The court fined 13 drivers who admitted a total of 48 offences, including failing to record journeys properly.

The case arose when one of the convicted drivers, Len Richards, acted as a "whistle-blower" and contacted authorities, the court heard.

The firm's former managing director Keith Trenchard was banned indefinitely by the commissioner from acting as a transport manager.

Airlynx Express Ltd was disqualified from holding an operator's licence for 10 years.

A separate firm, Airlynx Parking, which operates a park-and-ride service, was given three months to improve, after the commissioner found it was "without professional competence".