Image copyright AFP Image caption Courtney Jones died in hospital after an attack

Two men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a father-to-be who suffered fatal injuries in an assault.

Courtney Jones, 26, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found injured at a home in Totton, Hampshire, on 25 August.

Sydney Andrew Cooper, 26, of no fixed address, and Charlie Cooper, 19, of Ashby Road, Totton, appeared at Winchester Crown Court.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial hearing on 14 December.

Mr Jones, who was originally from Wolverhampton but was living in Sheffield, was found at about 19:45 BST at the address in Salisbury Road.

Previously, his family said he was a "fantastic partner to his girlfriend" who was "looking forward to becoming a dad".