Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mark McCormick abused the trust of young boys, police said

A former parish council chairman has been jailed for 17 years for raping a 16-year-old girl.

Mark McCormick, 49, who worked as a DJ, also groomed and abused boys who he employed as roadies, a court heard.

The former Bursledon councillor assaulted teenagers in vehicles or at parties at his home.

He admitted 14 offences committed between 1997 and 2011 on the first day of a trial at Southampton Crown Court in September.

The charges included seven counts of indecent assaults on boys and four counts of inciting boys to commit acts of gross indecency.

McCormick, of Griffon Close, Bursledon, also pleaded guilty to the rape of a girl, a sexual assault on a man and taking an indecent photo of a boy.

'Sexual predator'

The youngest of McCormick's seven victims was a boy aged under 14, the court heard.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges arose from a "cold case review that brought about new disclosures".

Police described McCormick as a "sexual predator" who "created opportunities to be alone with his victims".

Det Insp Gareth Jones said: "He used his position as a DJ and a parish councillor to target impressionable young boys and abuse this trust in the most appalling of ways."

At the previous hearing, McCormick entered no pleas to a number of other charges, involving another two alleged victims, which the court ordered to lie on file.