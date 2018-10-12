Image copyright FBU Image caption The Fire Brigades Union said the change would put lives at risk

Crew numbers on Isle of Wight fire engines will sometimes be reduced, after the change was approved by the council's cabinet.

The reduction from five firefighters to four would increase the number of fire appliances available during the evening and at weekends, the authority said.

The fire service would continue to staff incidents in sufficient numbers to ensure safety, it added.

The Fire Brigades Union said the change would put lives at risk.

'No redundancies'

Spence Cave, from the union, said "current policies" dictated that four firefighters could not enter a burning house to conduct a search.

"Those four firefighters... will have to wait for another fire engine to turn up which could take another five to 10 minutes," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Howard Watts, senior officer for the fire service, said lives would not be put at risk and there would be "no redundancies from this".

Tig Outlaw, cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said: "I do have sympathy with firefighters' concerns that some posts may be lost during this process".