Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh was found stabbed to death in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre

New searches have been carried out close to where a teenage girl was found stabbed to death.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found dead in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre in July.

Hampshire police said, as part of the ongoing murder investigation, a search had been carried out in part of the sports centre ground which had not previously been targeted.

A police spokesman said officers were following a "new line of inquiry".

Lucy McHugh was seen at Tesco Express half an hour after she left home

Lucy was last seen walking along Coxford Road, past a Tesco Express store, at 09:30 BST on 25 July.

Her body was found near the sports centre early the next day, nearly two miles from her home.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson was jailed for 14 months after admitted failing to comply with an order under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, requiring him to disclose a Facebook password.