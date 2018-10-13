Image copyright Alamy Image caption Mr John had been spending time with his family in the UK and Spain

A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Hampshire had recently semi-retired to spend more time with his family.

Douglas John, 56, from Wokingham in Berkshire, died when his Aprilia collided with a Volvo on the A327 in Eversley on Tuesday afternoon.

He leaves a wife, Louisa, and two daughters - Emily and Beth.

In a tribute, his family described him as kind, generous, laid-back, clever and a fun-loving gentle giant and said they were "completely devastated".

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened near the B3016 junction at about 16:40 BST.