Image copyright MHI Vestas Image caption Each blade is bigger than the wingspan of the 747 jumbo jet - a single turn can power an average UK home for 29 hours

"Hundreds" of new jobs will be created on the Isle of Wight by wind turbine company MHI Vestas.

The Danish company said more staff were needed to make the 80m (260ft) blades for its new V164 wind turbine.

The firm said the exact number of jobs was not yet known, but described it as a "significant expansion over the next few months".

It currently employs 300 people at its blade manufacturing facility at West Medina Mills, Newport.

Island MP Bob Seely said: "This is great news for the island.

"Their ambitious programme to recruit hundreds of skilled, long term roles over the next few months confirms the island's pivotal role within the wider Solent region, which is fast becoming a hub for the world's offshore wind turbine industry."

The company opened its research and development facility on the island, where the new blades are designed and tested, in 2011.

The Danish company closed a turbine plant in Newport on the island in 2009, axing 425 jobs and sparking an 18-day sit-in by workers.