Image copyright Google Image caption Two people were found collapsed at Newport's bus station in the early hours

A hospital on the Isle of Wight says its intensive care unit is full after four people were admitted having taken drugs that were not prescribed to them.

Two of the four are in intensive care at St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight after taking medicines thought to include tramadol and diazepam.

The hospital in Newport said all four were in a serious condition.

It said other patients may have to be sent to the mainland as its six-bed intensive care unit was now full.

A 32-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found collapsed at Newport bus station shortly after 00:30 BST on Wednesday.

Soon afterwards, a 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were also admitted to hospital, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was believed all four had taken the same drugs.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust medical director Alistair Flowerdew said: "Taking medication that is unknown and un-prescribed can cause serious health concerns as we have seen.

"This action by a few individuals has placed additional pressures on our services.

"Ensuring our patients receive safe care is our absolute priority and for this reason a number of our patients may need to be transferred to the mainland because our intensive care unit is full."