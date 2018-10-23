Image copyright Google Image caption The baby boy was found in a "serious condition" at a property in Forton Road, Gosport

A three-week-old baby boy died from a skull fracture and had previously suffered 41 fractures to his ribs, legs and arms, a court has heard.

Stanley Davis died in hospital a week after being taken from a flat in Forton Road, Gosport, on 21 March last year.

His mother Roxanne Davis, 30, and her partner at the time Sam Davies, 24, both deny causing or allowing the death of a child.

Prosecutors were unable to tell jurors who caused the fatal injury.

"Stanley was unlawfully killed by the violent actions of one of these two defendants," prosecutor James Newton-Price QC told the jury at Winchester Crown Court.

"The other... allowed it to happen," he said.

'Angry texts'

He said the skull fracture, which led to a fatal brain haemorrhage, occurred 17 days after Stanley's birth.

By that time the infant had suffered 32 rib fractures and nine fractures to his arms and legs, apparently inflicted on three separate occasions, Mr Newton-Price said.

"If one of them was doing this, then the other did nothing to stop it happening again," he told the court.

Ms Davis, of Lee Road, Gosport, who wept throughout the court hearing, had depression during the pregnancy, the jury was told.

Mr Davies, of Mayfield Road, Southampton, was her partner at the time but not the baby's father, the prosecutor said.

He said in the days following the birth the defendants exchanged frequent angry texts and on one occasion the police were called to their flat in Garland Court after a neighbour reported an argument.

The trial continues.