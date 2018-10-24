Image copyright Maritime Archaeology Trust Image caption The map shows wreck sites from Margate to St Agnes

An interactive map showing the location of more than 1,100 World War One wrecks has been created.

It reveals wreck sites off the south coast of England of naval, passenger, troop and hospital ships plus airships and submarines.

The four-year project, called Forgotten Wrecks, was devised the Southampton-based Maritime Archaeology Trust.

Users can zoom in on the map to find out more about the sunken vessels from across the world.

Image copyright Maritime Archaeology Trust Image caption An image of MHS Warilda, a hospital ship torpedoed in August 1918 which lies seven miles offshore of Selsey Bill - 223 lives were lost including 101 patients

The trust said the aim of the project was to record the remains of sites and vessels "before they are forever lost to time and tide".

The map shows the resting place of wrecks from Margate to St Agnes.

Vessels from the United States, Norway, Germany, Denmark and Britain feature in the map.

Image copyright Maritime Archaeology Trust Image caption SS Alaunia lies on the seabed between Beachy Head And Dungeness after it struck a mine in October 1916

The stories of the ships have been charted using survey findings, geophysical images, dive videos of the wrecks, artefacts and historical photographs.

The project was put together by staff at the trust and nearly 400 volunteers and was funded through a £1,218,700 Heritage Lottery grant.