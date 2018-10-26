Floating bridge: Ferry service halted by chain failure
The Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry has been withdrawn from service following the latest in a series of technical failures.
The council said the ferry would be out of action "until further notice" after its west prow chain snapped.
The ferry has suffered a number of technical faults since May 2017, including another broken prow chain.
Independent councillor Karl Love said the ongoing issues had turned the island into a "laughing stock".
A replacement launch is operating for foot passengers while vehicles have to make a 12-mile (19km) round trip by road.
The ferry was taken out of service in February when the chain which operates the prow broke midway through crossing the River Medina.
A council statement said: "Please be aware that a foot passenger only service is running between 5am and 11pm until further notice, due to a mechanical issue with the floating bridge.
"We're really sorry about the disruption this may have caused."
The £3.2m Floating Bridge Number 6 entered service in May 2017 but was immediately beset by problems - cars scraped their bumpers while disembarking and it suffered an electrical fault on its second day in service.
There have also been groundings, complaints about its noise and a crew member was injured in the engine room last month.
Mr Love posted on social media: "I express the anger of our communities who have offered many suggestions but little has been implemented or changed."
Floating bridge timeline:
- 13 May 2017 - Vessel launched
- 14 May - Broke down
- 15 May - Service suspended by MCA
- 7 June - Ran aground
- 9 June - Ran aground for a second time
- 9 June - Council said it had cleared "silt build-up that caused the floating bridge to ground"
- 10 June - Ran aground a third time
- 13 June to 3 July - Taken out of service at low tide
- 30 June - Broke down due to electrical fault
- 21 July - Withdrawn from service at night due to noise levels
- 4 September - Withdrawn from service indefinitely
- 11 December - Service resumed as part of extended trial
- 2 February 2018 - Broken prow chain
- 26 September - Crew member injured in engine room
- 25 October - Snapped prow chain