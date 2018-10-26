Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Floating bridge: Ferry service halted by chain failure

  • 26 October 2018
Chain ferry closed
The Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry has been withdrawn from service following the latest in a series of technical failures.

The council said the ferry would be out of action "until further notice" after its west prow chain snapped.

The ferry has suffered a number of technical faults since May 2017, including another broken prow chain.

Independent councillor Karl Love said the ongoing issues had turned the island into a "laughing stock".

A replacement launch is operating for foot passengers while vehicles have to make a 12-mile (19km) round trip by road.

The ferry was taken out of service in February when the chain which operates the prow broke midway through crossing the River Medina.

A council statement said: "Please be aware that a foot passenger only service is running between 5am and 11pm until further notice, due to a mechanical issue with the floating bridge.

"We're really sorry about the disruption this may have caused."

The £3.2m Floating Bridge Number 6 entered service in May 2017 but was immediately beset by problems - cars scraped their bumpers while disembarking and it suffered an electrical fault on its second day in service.

There have also been groundings, complaints about its noise and a crew member was injured in the engine room last month.

Mr Love posted on social media: "I express the anger of our communities who have offered many suggestions but little has been implemented or changed."

Floating bridge timeline:

  • 13 May 2017 - Vessel launched
  • 14 May - Broke down
  • 15 May - Service suspended by MCA
  • 7 June - Ran aground
  • 9 June - Ran aground for a second time
  • 9 June - Council said it had cleared "silt build-up that caused the floating bridge to ground"
  • 10 June - Ran aground a third time
  • 13 June to 3 July - Taken out of service at low tide
  • 30 June - Broke down due to electrical fault
  • 21 July - Withdrawn from service at night due to noise levels
  • 4 September - Withdrawn from service indefinitely
  • 11 December - Service resumed as part of extended trial
  • 2 February 2018 - Broken prow chain
  • 26 September - Crew member injured in engine room
  • 25 October - Snapped prow chain

