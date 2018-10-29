Image copyright Robin Webster Image caption The two vehicles collided on the A343 at the junction with Salisbury Lane

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a Land Rover in Hampshire.

The crash happened on the A343 at the junction with Salisbury Lane, near Middle Wallop, at about 19:10 GMT on Sunday.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist from Porton, Wiltshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Land Rover was a man in his 50s from Walhampton, Hampshire Constabulary said.