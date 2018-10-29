Image copyright Colin Smith Image caption The teenagers invaded a cinema at Gunwharf Quays on Saturday afternoon

A man has been seriously injured after confronting teenagers who invaded a cinema screening.

The youths shouted abuse at people watching a film at the Vue Cinema in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, at about 14:30 BST on Saturday, police said.

The 49-year-old filmgoer was kicked and punched in the head, body and face and suffered a fractured left shoulder.

A 13-year-boy from Portsmouth and a 14-year-old boy from Havant have been arrested.

The pair have been released from custody but remain under investigation on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said a "large group" of teenagers, without tickets, rushed into the screening of the film Bohemian Rhapsody and went to the front of the auditorium.

The victim approached them and was subjected to a "violent assault" by some members of the group, police said.

Members of staff managed to eject the youths who then ran away from the building.

Police have appealed to trace witnesses who may have seen the teenagers or gone to the aid of the injured man.

A spokeswoman for Vue said its security staff attended the cinema following the attack.

"The safety and welfare of our customers is of upmost importance to us and the matter is now being investigated fully by the police," she added.