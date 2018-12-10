Image caption Westquay has not offered a fuller explanation for the staircase being closed

Steps to the entrance of a leisure complex will fully open to the public more than two years after it opened.

Southampton's £85m Westquay Watermark opened in December 2016, but the staircase up to its restaurants and cinema had remained fenced off.

A planning application states that "the grandstairs have remained closed to the public due to access concerns without the use of hand railings".

Visitors currently have to use side entrances to access the complex.

Image caption The grand staircase to the leisure complex which opened in December 2016 remains closed

A spokesman for Westquay said: "We can confirm that the stairs will be open to the public in the New Year, following the completion of outstanding works to the stairs and building above.

"The safety of our staff and visitors is of paramount importance to us and we appreciate the patience of the public whilst these works have taken place."

Westquay has not provided fuller details on the issue with the steps, despite several requests by the BBC.

An application to put seating and planters on the steps was refused in April.

A date for the opening of the staircase has not yet been revealed.