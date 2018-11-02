Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Zandrae Smith was ordered to serve at least 22 years in prison

A drug dealer has been jailed for life for stabbing to death a rival who had just robbed him in an alleyway.

Tommy Ferris, 28, from London, was found fatally injured off Smannell Road, Andover in Hampshire, at about 01:00 BST on 13 April.

Zandrae Smith, 21, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, had denied murder, claiming he killed Mr Ferris in self-defence.

He was found guilty and ordered to serve at least 22 years in prison.

The trial at Winchester Crown Court was told drug users in the alleyway had heard Mr Ferris warn Smith not to deal drugs on his patch.

Image caption Police found the victim in an alleyway off Smannell Road in Andover

After being robbed of money, drugs and his mobile phone, Smith initially walked away before running back to Mr Ferris and attacking him.

He died from four stab wounds to the upper body, including an 18cm-deep cut which pierced his lung.

Simon Jones, prosecuting, said the attack was one of revenge and not self-defence.

The trial earlier heard how Smith tried to retrieve his stolen items from Mr Ferris's body while a police officer was performing CPR.

The defendant, of Octavia Court, was arrested three days later in Bradford and repeatedly answered "no comment" during two days of police interviews, the jury was told.

Ali Naseem Bajwa QC, defending, said there was no dispute that Smith had fatally stabbed Mr Ferris after being robbed at knifepoint, but claimed he had done so in self-defence.