Image caption The man's body was found in woodland near a cemetery

Six people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found in woodland have been released under investigation.

Police began searching for a 66-year-old man from Southampton after he suddenly disappeared on Thursday.

Officers discovered the body on Saturday night off Cemetery Road on Southampton Common.

The five men, aged 20, 23, 24, 25 and 36, and a 31-year-old woman were being held on suspicion of murder.

A 34-year-old man remains in police custody.

All seven of those who were arrested are from Southampton, police said.

Hampshire Police has appealed for people who were in the area of Cemetery Road from the early hours of Thursday to 17:00 GMT on Saturday to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Dave Morgan said: "Even small bits of information that might seem insignificant may turn out to be very valuable to the investigation, so please get in contact."