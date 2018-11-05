Image copyright Google Image caption The lecturer was found dead at his home in Southcroft Road

An electric drill, a hammer and a knife were used in the murder of a university lecturer, a court has heard.

The body of Dr Barry Hounsome, 54, was found at his home at Southcroft Road in Gosport, Hampshire, on 29 October.

A post-mortem examination found that he died from a head injury.

A 16-year-old boy from Gosport has appeared at Winchester Crown Court charged with murder. He was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on 25 February.

Dr Hounsome carried out research into dementia and Parkinson's disease, and previously worked for Southampton and Bangor universities.

He lived at the property with his wife Natalia, who is originally from Russia and a senior lecturer in global health economics at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, and their son.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm his name in a brief court appearance earlier.

Judge Keith Cutler told him: "I adjourn your case. You have a good legal team put in position to advise you, and you and I will meet again in February, and if a trial is to be held it will be in May."