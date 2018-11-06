Image copyright Google Image caption Isle of Wight Pet Centre has been trading for more than 17 years

A number of animals have died in a fire at a pet shop on the Isle of Wight.

Birds, reptiles and lizards were killed in the blaze at Isle of Wight Pet Centre in Newport.

Firefighters from across the island were called to the shop in Watergate Road shortly after 23:00 GMT on Monday. The fire was out by 00:45.

The blaze began in the shop area on the ground floor of the building and an investigation into the cause is under way.

According to the shop's website, it has been trading for more than 17 years and has a breeding programme of snakes and lizards.

It also stocks birds and other small pets, including rabbits, hamsters and chinchillas.