Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ellie Brabant was left unsupervised for 10 minutes

A woman killed herself at a psychiatric unit when she was left alone in her room within minutes of an earlier suicide attempt, an inquest has heard.

Ellie Brabant choked herself at Antelope House in Southampton on 1 November 2017.

The 28-year-old from Southampton died in hospital four days later.

She had been left alone for 10 minutes while nurses discussed increasing the frequency of checks on her, the hearing in Winchester was told.

Image caption Nurse Carly Lewis said Ms Brabant might be alive if she had not been left alone

The inquest heard Ms Brabant was resuscitated by nurses after the first suicide attempt.

They then left her alone in the room while they considered checking her every 15 minutes instead of hourly.

About 10 minutes later, a health worker found Ms Brabant had choked herself again.

Giving evidence, nurse Carly Lewis said the death might have been prevented if someone had stayed with Ms Brabant after the first suicide attempt.

"That's something I'll always have to live with," she told the court.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Brabant was a patient at Antelope House in Southampton

The inquest also heard Ms Brabant began to use illegal drugs while she was living at Antelope House, an inpatient mental health unit run by Southern Health NHS Trust.

She prostituted herself to pay for heroin and crack cocaine, the coroner was told.

A sectioning order had been lifted, to "empower" her to come and go from the unit freely, the court heard.

Ms Brabant had previously attempted suicide at the age of 13, the inquest was told.

In March, Southern Health was fined £2m after admitting failures in the care of two psychiatric patients.

Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, drowned in Oxford in 2013. Teresa Colvin, 45, died in Hampshire in 2012.

The inquest continues.