Image caption A launch is used to ferry foot passengers, while drivers face a lengthy road diversion, when the chain ferry is out of action

The number of vehicle journeys on the Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry service has fallen by more than half in three years, figures show.

A new ferry has suffered a number of technical faults since it launched in May 2017.

Isle of Wight Council figures showed 134,000 fewer vehicle journeys in 2017-18 compared to 2015-16. Foot passenger numbers fell by more than 40%.

The council has insisted reliability will improve.

Floating Bridge Number 6 entered service in May 2017 but was immediately beset by problems.

There have been groundings, complaints about noise and a crew member was injured in the engine room in September.

Passengers have also complained of cars scraping their bumpers while disembarking

Independent councillor Karl Love said residents had "given up" on the chain ferry.

"It's disgraceful. People don't have the confidence to use the floating bridge - they don't trust it. It's affected tourism, investment and the community's ability to interact."

Image copyright David Dixon Image caption The new ferry replaced Floating Bridge Number 5 which had operated for 40 years

While the chain ferry is out of action vehicles have to make a 12-mile (19km) round trip by road.

The council has pledged the service "will improve".

Speaking at a council meeting in September, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport Ian Ward said the service had operated above 90% reliability since March.

"This is a reliable craft as it stands. All people hear is negativity, but otherwise it's doing pretty well."