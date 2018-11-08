Image copyright Family handout Image caption Gerald Pragnell disappeared after leaving work at Southampton Airport at 06:30 GMT on 1 November

Detectives have returned to the scene where a missing man was found dead in a bid to find fresh clues.

Gerald Pragnell, 66, disappeared after leaving work on 1 November and was found strangled off Cemetery Road, near Southampton Common, on Saturday.

Police are questioning motorists, joggers, cyclists and dog walkers to find fresh lines of inquiry, a week after he was reported missing.

Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with his murder.

He is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court later.

Mr Pragnell, 66, was last seen leaving Southampton Airport where he worked at 06:30 GMT.

Image caption Police are questioning motorists and passers-by after Gerald Pragnell was found strangled in woodland

Image caption An area of the common remains cordoned off

Police are asking people whether they saw Mr Pragnell or his car and are appealing for motorists with dashcams to check footage on their devices.

Det Ch Insp Dave Morgan said: "If you were in the area of Cemetery Road between 6.30am and 8.30am, you may have captured Mr Pragnell's silver Mercedes without realising."

Six other suspects arrested on suspicion of murder have been released pending further inquiries.

They include five men, aged 20, 23, 24, 25 and 36, and a 31-year-old woman.