Image copyright Court handout Image caption Stanley Davis, pictured about a week before he was taken to hospital, died on 28 March last year

A man accused of causing or allowing the death of a three-week-old baby celebrated the birth with a "cocaine baby shower", a court has heard.

Sam Davies, 24, from Gosport, told jurors he had "never been happier" than when the boy was born in March 2017.

Stanley Davis died in hospital from a skull fracture 24 days later.

His mother Roxanne Davis, 30, and Mr Davies, her then partner but not the baby's father, have both denied causing or allowing the death of a child.

Stanley had already suffered 41 fractures to his ribs, arms and legs by the time of the fatal head injury, Winchester Crown Court has previously heard.

Image caption Sam Davies said he had "booted a mirror" and sometimes "punched walls" to calm down

Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency Image caption Stanley's mother, Roxanne Davis, had depression during the pregnancy, the jury was told

Giving evidence, Mr Davies said he did not cause any of the injuries or allow the baby's death.

He said he was "over the moon" when Ms Davis, of Lee Road, Gosport, told him on their second date that she was already pregnant by another man.

"It gave me what I've never had, a proper family," he told the jury.

Mr Davies said he held a "mini baby shower" on the night of the birth, taking cocaine with Ms Davis' brother.

He told the court the couple's relationship later deteriorated, to the point where she punched him, spat in his face and smashed ornaments at their flat at Garland Court in Forton Road, Gosport.

Image copyright Google Image caption The court has heard the baby was fatally injured in Mr Davies' flat in Gosport where the couple were living

Mr Davies, now of Mayfield Road, Southampton, said he had "booted a mirror" and sometimes "punched walls" to calm down.

The court heard Mr Davies had been diagnosed as having behavioural issues including ADHD and used cannabis daily in order to function.

Mr Davies said Stanley was "passed around like a parcel" by his former partner's friends, which may have caused a bruise which was later noticed by a health visitor.

The skull fracture, which led to a fatal brain haemorrhage, probably occurred 16 days after Stanley's birth, the court has heard.

Previously prosecutors told the court that one of the couple killed the baby while the other allowed it to happen, although they could not say who played what role.

The trial continues.