Lorry destroyed in late-night fire in Hythe
- 10 November 2018
A lorry has been destroyed by a late-night fire at an industrial estate.
Firefighters spent two-and-a-half hours tackling the blaze at Trident Business Park in Shore Road, Hythe.
A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the lorry and a nearby lean-to had been destroyed.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the incident has been referred to police for further investigation.