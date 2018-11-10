Image copyright Hardley Fire Station Image caption Firefighters spent two-and-a-half hours tackling the blaze at an industrial estate in Hythe

A lorry has been destroyed by a late-night fire at an industrial estate.

Firefighters spent two-and-a-half hours tackling the blaze at Trident Business Park in Shore Road, Hythe.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the lorry and a nearby lean-to had been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the incident has been referred to police for further investigation.