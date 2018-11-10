Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Lorry destroyed in late-night fire in Hythe

  • 10 November 2018
Fire at Trident Business Park Image copyright Hardley Fire Station
Image caption Firefighters spent two-and-a-half hours tackling the blaze at an industrial estate in Hythe

A lorry has been destroyed by a late-night fire at an industrial estate.

Firefighters spent two-and-a-half hours tackling the blaze at Trident Business Park in Shore Road, Hythe.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the lorry and a nearby lean-to had been destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the incident has been referred to police for further investigation.

Image copyright Hardley Fire Station
Image caption The lorry and a lean-to it were parked next to were destroyed

