Campaigners are calling for Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry to be sold and replaced by the local council.

Floating Bridge Number 6 has suffered a number of technical faults since it launched in May last year.

Figures show the number of vehicle journeys on the service have fallen by more than half in three years.

A petition has asked for no more cash be spent on the "substandard" ferry. Isle of Wight Council has refused to comment.

The authority has previously insisted reliability will improve.

Since the service was launched there have been groundings, complaints about noise and damage to cars and a crew member has been injured in the engine room.

Signing the petition, Sue Crew commented: "I am sick of our town being disadvantaged and our council tax being misspent on a floating bridge that is clearly not fit for purpose."

Jacquie Bennent added: "It's been a disaster from the start and I can see no point in throwing more good money after bad."

Several other signatories have described the ferry as a "joke" and requested the old "extremely reliable" one to be brought back into service "because it was and can be profitable for the council again".

While the chain ferry is out of action vehicles have to make a 12-mile (19km) round-trip by road.

A separate report from the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership LEP has revealed the project's cost has reached £5.93m, with remedial work adding £1.49m to the initial forecast.

Hiring a passenger launch when the ferry is out of service has also cost the council an additional £540,000.

The report looked at options including scrapping the vessel or selling it to be used on Lake Windermere but said that was "unlikely to be realistic".

The council has pledged the service "will improve".

