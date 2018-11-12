Petersfield garden body discovery 'unexplained'
- 12 November 2018
A man has been found dead in a garden in Hampshire in unexplained circumstances, police have said.
The man, in his 40s, was discovered in a residential garden in Midhurst Road, Petersfield, at about 09:40 GMT on Sunday.
Formal identification of the man has not yet taken place. Officers attended the scene and a cordon remains in place.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.