Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A large police presence has been seen at the house in Petersfield

A man has been found dead in a garden in Hampshire in unexplained circumstances, police have said.

The man, in his 40s, was discovered in a residential garden in Midhurst Road, Petersfield, at about 09:40 GMT on Sunday.

Formal identification of the man has not yet taken place. Officers attended the scene and a cordon remains in place.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A resident said police had been trying to locate a mobile phone