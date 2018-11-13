Image copyright Solent News & Photo Agency Image caption Roxanne Davis told the court she did not think her former partner Sam Davies was a danger to her son Stanley

A mother accused of causing or allowing the death of her three-week-old son has told a court she would "never lay a finger on him".

Roxanne Davis, 30, from Gosport, said she "had my whole world in my hands" when Stanley was born.

Jurors have heard Stanley had suffered 41 fractures to his ribs, arms and legs by the time of a fatal head injury.

Ms Davis and her ex-partner Sam Davies, who is not the baby's father, have both denied causing or allowing his death.

Winchester Crown Court has heard 24-day-old Stanley died of a skull fracture and brain haemorrhage on 28 March last year.

Giving evidence, Ms Davis, of Lee Road, told jurors she was "over the moon" when he was born.

She said at first she had suspected other family members accidentally hurt her son by "holding him wrong".

Stanley Davis, pictured about a week before he was taken to hospital, died on 28 March last year

However, Ms Davis added that she did not know who had hurt Stanley and said she had not seen Mr Davies, 24, lose his temper with him and had not thought he was a danger to the child.

"I thought he loved him," she added.

Ms Davis admitted having heated arguments with Mr Davies during which she threw things around their flat at Garland Court in Forton Road, Gosport, including an ornament, a metal baby bottle steriliser and a bottle of drink.

She also accepted using "disgusting" language in text messages between them but said accusations she made that Mr Davies, now of Mayfield Road, Southampton, was a "wife-beater" were "just words because I was angry".

Sam Davies previously told jurors he did not harm Stanley

Ms Davis said Mr Davies had not "beaten her", only "grabbed" her to prevent her from leaving.

She added: "I have never punched him, I do not think he would let me get away with it so I never hit him in the face, I think I have slapped him and a few things."

Giving evidence earlier in the trial, Mr Davies said he did not cause any of the injuries or allow Stanley's death.

The trial continues.