Image copyright Little Play Town Image caption The play centre has been set up to allow children to pretend to work in different professions

A play centre says it is being forced to close because the children using it make too much noise.

Little Play Town in Odiham, Hampshire, has been served with a noise abatement order by Hart District Council after the businesses below it complained.

Solutions to reduce the noise, which the council says is due to "poor quality flooring", have failed.

The centre's owner's Virna Browne said: "As we can't fix it, the landlord is evicting us."

Little Play Town is above a cafe and gift shop in Fountains Mall and offers a role play environment for youngsters aged seven and under.

The manager of the cafe refused to comment, saying the matter was "in the hands of her solicitor".

Work to soundproof the premises has been refused by the council "due a lack of detail provided to demonstrate how the proposal will impact on the structure of the building and will not result in harm to the character of the listed building".

Nearly 500 people have supported the centre on social media.

Ali Freeman posted: "I am so very sorry to hear this and disgusting behaviour from both the businesses involved and the council."

Lee-Ann Brown wrote: "Such sad news, families and children are losing a much-needed resource."

While Hannah Fullbrook-Smith posted: "This is outrageous. The one place my son feels comfortable enough to play. I am so sorry for you all and shocked at this decision."

The play centre, which opened just over a year ago and employs 10 members of staff, said it had not yet been given a date for closure.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page its owners said: "We are not sure if we have one week, two weeks or one month left."