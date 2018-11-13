Image copyright Gulfstream Image caption An artist's impression of the planned aircraft service centre at Farnborough

Up to 500 jobs are to be created at a new business jet aircraft service centre in Hampshire.

Aerospace company Gulfstream have been given the go-ahead for the purpose-built centre at TAG Farnborough Airport by Rushmoor Borough Council.

Building work is expected to begin in April with workshops and a hangar for 13 jets expected to open by June 2020.

The staff to be recruited for the new centre will be made up of 350 engineers and 150 office staff.

As part of the planning consent, the council has asked Gulfstream to draw up a noise management plan to protect workers on the nearby Farnborough Business Park.