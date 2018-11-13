Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A large police presence was seen at the house in Petersfield

The death of a man whose body was found in a garden in Hampshire is not being treated as suspicious.

The 40-year-old man was discovered in a residential garden in Midhurst Road, Petersfield, on Sunday morning.

Police said although his death was not suspicious it remained unexplained and the findings of a post-mortem examination were "inconclusive".

Formal identification of the man has taken place and his next of kin have been informed.

Hampshire Constabulary has not released further information about the deceased man.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption A resident said police had been trying to locate a mobile phone