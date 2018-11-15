Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh was found dead near Southampton Sports Centre in July

A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of a 13-year-old who was found stabbed to death.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre in July.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, is also accused of two counts of sexual activity, one relating to Lucy and the other to a 14-year-old girl.

He was remanded in custody by Southampton magistrates to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Monday.

The court heart Lucy was raped on a date between 29 and 31 May.

Mr Nicholson, of no fixed address, is further accused of sexually touching Lucy in June or July.

The second charge of sexual activity with the 14-year-old happened was said to have happened in 2012 at the sports centre, the court heard.

Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at about 09:00 BST on 25 July, police have said.

Her body was found the next morning nearly two miles away.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from stab wounds.