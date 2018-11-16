Eastleigh driver killed in early morning two-car crash
A driver has been killed in a two-car crash in Hampshire.
Police were called at 06:06 GMT to the B2177 at Fisher's Pond, near Fair Oak.
A 27-year-old man from Eastleigh, who was driving a Renault Megane, was pronounced dead at the scene near the junction with Thompsons Lane. His family has been informed.
The driver of an Alfa Romeo, a 23-year-old man from Curdridge, was taken to hospital with "life-changing" injuries, police said.