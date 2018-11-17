Image copyright Google Image caption Gosport Borough Council said demolishing the bridge posed a threat to cyclists and pedestrians

A new plan to extend a Hampshire bus route without demolishing a road bridge has been agreed.

Hampshire County Council wants to extend Fareham to Gosport Eclipse busway to Rowner Road.

It initially proposed demolishing Rowner Road Bridge to create a junction.

However, Gosport Borough Council has now agreed to give the county council a section of land near the bridge so the route can bypass it.

The borough council said knocking down the bridge could have meant a three-month closure of Rowner Road, leading to cyclists and pedestrians being exposed to traffic that would previously have used the bridge.

It said the new plan "would involve much less traffic disruption".

Hampshire County Council will now submit a new planning application, carry out design work and seek additional funding before seeking further approval.

Borough and county councillor Stephen Philpott said: "The busway is a successful scheme which is helping lots of people get around the area more easily, and an extension would be very welcome."