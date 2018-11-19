Image copyright Google Image caption The man was crossing at the junction of Upper Northam Road and Wildern Lane

An elderly pedestrian has died in hospital after being hit by a bus while crossing the road.

The 88-year-old man was struck by the single-decker bus at the junction of Upper Northam Road and Wildern Lane, in Hedge End, Hampshire, at about 18:05 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, but died on Sunday.

The bus belonged to the Eastleigh-based firm Xelabus.

Gareth Blair, managing director at the family-run firm, said: "As a company we are deeply upset by the incident - in the eight years of operation we've never had to deal with anything like this.

"Our thoughts are with the gentleman and his family.

"The driver is very shaken up and we'll be offering all the support we can."

Mr Blair said the firm was working with police but had not yet been briefed on the details of the crash.

He said the bus has a number of cameras which should have captured the incident.