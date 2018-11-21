Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption (L-R) Qasan Siddique, Hashim Siddique, Omar Goodridge, and Leroy Bosha

Four men who ambushed and fatally stabbed a 25-year-old over a £40 drug debt have been jailed for his murder.

Richard Hardy ran off without paying brothers Hashim and Qasan Siddique for the heroin and crack cocaine.

He was knifed in a revenge attack on 26 January in Farnborough, jurors at Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The Siddique brothers were found guilty of murder, along with co-defendant Omar Goodridge. A fourth defendant, Leroy Bosha, was convicted of manslaughter.

'Ferocious attack'

A fifth defendantt, Luther Archibald, was ruled unfit to stand trial.

Nigel Lickley QC, prosecuting, said the Siddique brothers were plotting revenge over the "slight" they had suffered and offered rewards if Mr Hardy was "smacked up".

The court heard the five defendants met at a play park before Bosha and Archibald went to meet Mr Hardy, whom they had contacted by phone.

Image copyright Hardy family Image caption Richard Hardy, 25, from Farnborough, was found stabbed in January

He later suffered multiple stab wounds in a CCTV black spot in what Mr Lickley said was a "ferocious attack on a defenceless man".

He told jurors: "It amounted to an ambush. They dropped their bikes, disappeared from view and in a few seconds reappeared and cycled away."

Hashim Siddique, 19, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough, was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 27 years

Qasan Siddique, 22, of Fintry Walk, Farnborough, was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 29 years

Omar Goodridge, 20, of Montgomery Way, Portsmouth, was convicted of murder and jailed for a minimum of 28 years

Leroy Bosha, 26, of Aldwick Close, Farnborough, was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for eight years

Luther Archibald, 31, of Totland Close, Farnborough, was unfit to stand trial and a jury found he did not unlawfully kill Mr Hardy

Det Ch Insp Dave Storey said the murder was "another example of the harm, misery and devastation that drug use and associated violence can inflict upon communities".

The victims's mother Julie Hardy said: "Regardless of any outcome, nothing can bring Richard back. The traumatic effect it has had on all our lives is indescribable."