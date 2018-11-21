Image copyright HFRS Image caption Crews are using an aerial ladder to fight the fire from above the building

A fire has broken out above a betting shop in Southampton.

Crews were called to Shirley High Street after the fire broke out in the first floor and roof space of Paddy Power at 05:20 GMT.

About 30 firefighters in eight fire engines with two aerial ladders are fighting the fire in the terraced building.

A section of the road between Church Street and Anglesea Road has been closed.

It is not yet known if anyone has been evacuated.

The fire broke out at about 05:20 GMT