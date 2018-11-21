Fire starts above Paddy Power Southampton betting shop
- 21 November 2018
A fire has broken out above a betting shop in Southampton.
Crews were called to Shirley High Street after the fire broke out in the first floor and roof space of Paddy Power at 05:20 GMT.
About 30 firefighters in eight fire engines with two aerial ladders are fighting the fire in the terraced building.
A section of the road between Church Street and Anglesea Road has been closed.
It is not yet known if anyone has been evacuated.