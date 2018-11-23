Image copyright Google Image caption The headteacher of Hamble Primary School emailed parents to explain what happened

A man has indecently exposed himself to pupils on a school playground at lunchtime.

Hamble Primary School in Hampshire said the man, who had his face covered, approached a fence next to the play area before exposing himself to a "few children".

He fled when approached by a member of staff and the police were called.

Headteacher Nick Rickman said she was "saddened and shocked" to inform parents of the incident.

In an email, Mrs Rickman wrote: "[We] would like to make all parents aware, especially if you have children who would usually walk home alone or play in the park after school.

"The parents whose children were involved have already been informed and we have also informed the other local schools."

The man, who was wearing dark jeans and a black top, is described as white, of slim build and about 5ft 7in.

Police said they were called at 13:16 GMT and sent officers to investigate.