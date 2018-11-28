Image copyright Court handout Image caption Stanley Davis, pictured about a week before he was taken to hospital, died in March 2017

A couple have been found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a three-week-old baby boy.

Stanley Davis died in hospital in March 2017 from a broken skull after previously sustaining 41 fractures.

His mother Roxanne Davis, 30, and her then partner, Sam Davies, 24, both from Gosport, Hampshire, had denied the charge.

They were remanded in custody to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 7 December.

Ms Davis cried after the verdict was delivered and shouted "no... he killed my baby... he murdered my little baby" as she was led from the dock.

Image copyright Solent News/ BBC Image caption Roxanne Davis and Sam Davies will be sentenced in December

Stanley suffered broken ribs and limbs on three separate occasions before the fatal head injury was inflicted on or about 20 March, the court heard.

He died in hospital on 28 March, a week after being taken from his home in Garland Court.

Prosecutors said one of the pair killed Stanley and the other "allowed it to happen", but they could not say who played which role.

The court heard the couple had frequent arguments which sometimes turned violent in the days following Stanley's birth.

Both tested positive for cocaine and cannabis after their arrests on 21 March.

Mr Davies, of Mayfield Road, Southampton, was not the baby's father, but lived with Ms Davis, of Lee Road, Gosport, at the time.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the couple gave midwives and health visitors a false impression of Stanley's health.

Senior prosecutor Carl Anderson said: "Both knew Stanley had already suffered serious injuries but neither said anything, leaving Stanley without the medical attention he desperately needed."

An independent review of how professionals worked together to safeguard Stanley has been commissioned by Hampshire Safeguarding Children Board.