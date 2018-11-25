Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Woman stabbed in amusement park Wimpy

  • 25 November 2018
Image caption The Wimpy is in the Funland Amusements complex

A woman was stabbed during a "dispute" between two members of staff at an amusement park burger bar.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital after the assault at the branch of Wimpy on Saturday.

Funland Amusements said two workers had a "domestic dispute" in a closed-off area of the premises on Hayling Island, Hampshire, at about 15:00 GMT.

A 20-year-old man, from Havant, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary said the woman, from Hayling Island, had "suffered stab wounds" and been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The Wimpy is part the Funland Amusements complex, which contains rides and arcades.

A spokeswoman added: "Her injuries are not life-threatening. At this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident."

