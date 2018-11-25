Image copyright Google Image caption The Wimpy is in the Funland Amusements complex

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was stabbed at a seafront burger bar.

The 21-year-old was attacked at the Wimpy restaurant at the Funland Amusements centre on Hayling Island, Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Harry Middleton, 20, of Chidham Close, Havant, has been charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The woman was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. Her injuries are "not life-threatening", a spokesman for Hampshire Police said.