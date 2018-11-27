Image caption The patrol car was responding to reports of an assault, police said

Four people have been hurt after a police car responding to an emergency call was involved in a crash.

The patrol car collided with a red Seat Leon on the A3035 St Denys Road in Southampton, near the junction with Priory Close.

Hampshire Constabulary said four people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened at about 06:40 GMT.

The force said the police vehicle was responding to reports of an assault in Southampton prior to the collision.

A spokesman said the crash had not been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It is not known if the police car had its sirens and blue lights on at the time.

The road and nearby Cobden Bridge was closed both ways during the morning rush hour but have since reopened.

Image caption A red Seat Leon was damaged in the crash near Cobden Bridge