Image caption The teenager was shot at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens on 10 February

A man has been re-arrested by police investigating the shooting of a teenager in Hampshire.

The 17-year-old victim suffered life-changing injuries when he was shot in the torso at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater, in February.

Police said a a 41-year-old man had been re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The man from Farnborough who was detained remains in custody, according to Hampshire Constabulary.

A boy aged 16 and and a 41-year-old man, both from Blackwater, who were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been bailed until 1 February.

Four other people, also from Blackwater, have been released while inquiries continue.

A 50-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.